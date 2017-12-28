Katharine McPhee & David Foster Caught In Hot Makeout Session During Paris Vacation! thumbnail

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Caught In Hot Makeout Session During Paris Vacation!

The unlikely duo can’t get enough of each other!

Katharine McPhee can’t stop kissing her new man, David Foster – and he sure doesn’t seem to mind! During their latest Paris vacation, the famous duo was caught making out all over town! Click through to see the steamy photos.

David Foster, 68, could not look happier with his new leading lady, Katharine McPhee.

On their romantic Paris getaway, the two were so love-struck that they stopped to kiss and cuddle in every corner they could find.

Their passion was so intense that Foster even lost half of his sunglasses, and didn’t seem to notice.

McPhee, 33, and Foster wore matching black tops, blue jeans and sneakers for their European getaway.

They stopped at Trocadero to take photos before going for a long stroll along the streets of the lovely city.

Despite the rumors of their allegedly “fake” relationship, Katharine McPhee and David Foster seem more in love than ever!

