Katharine McPhee & David Foster Caught In Hot Makeout Session During Paris Vacation!

David Foster, 68, could not look happier with his new leading lady, Katharine McPhee.
Their passion was so intense that Foster even lost half of his sunglasses, and didn’t seem to notice.
McPhee, 33, and Foster wore matching black tops, blue jeans and sneakers for their European getaway.
They stopped at Trocadero to take photos before going for a long stroll along the streets of the lovely city.
What do you think of their latest Paris vacation? Could Katharine McPhee turn out to be Erin Foster’s stepmom after all? Sound off in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.