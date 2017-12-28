Katharine McPhee & David Foster Caught In Hot Makeout Session During Paris Vacation!

David Foster, 68, could not look happier with his new leading lady, Katharine McPhee. Photo credit: BACKGRID

On their romantic Paris getaway, the two were so love-struck that they stopped to kiss and cuddle in every corner they could find Photo credit: BACKGRID

Their passion was so intense that Foster even lost half of his sunglasses, and didn’t seem to notice. Photo credit: BACKGRID

McPhee, 33, and Foster wore matching black tops, blue jeans and sneakers for their European getaway. Photo credit: BACKGRID

They stopped at Trocadero to take photos before going for a long stroll along the streets of the lovely city. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Despite the rumors of their allegedly “fake” relationship , Katharine McPhee and David Foster seem more in love than ever! Photo credit: BACKGRID