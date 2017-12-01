All For Show? David Foster Kisses Much-Younger GF Katharine In Steamy New Photos

David Foster
can’t keep his hands off much-younger girlfriend Katharine McPhee
! This Thursday, the unlikely couple was spotted on a romantic lunch date at E Baldi Restaurant in Beverly Hills, and before heading home, the duo even shared a steamy kiss! Click through RadarOnline.com
’s gallery to see the sexy PDA photos.
Actress Katharine McPhee, 33, was all smiles after being caught in a hot makeout session with musician boyfriend David Foster, 68!
The Canadian-native – who is more than twice as old as his current flame – looked cool and classy despite rumors he’s in a faux relationship.
“David and Katharine are conspiring to create a public buzz about their relationship,” a source told Radar. “Katharine is desperate to stay famous,” while Foster is desperate to get back into reality TV.
Hadid bashed her ex after their split, saying he “abandoned” her during her Lyme disease battle and dumped her over the phone before running off to McPhee.
While McPhee also dealt with a nasty split from her ex-husband, she too seems to have already moved on with her new man – even if it is all a big showbiz scheme
.
What do you think of David Foster and Katharine McPhee’s latest kissing photos? Let us know in the comments below.
