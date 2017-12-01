All For Show? David Foster Kisses Much-Younger GF Katharine In Steamy New Photos thumbnail

Look Away!

All For Show? David Foster Kisses Much-Younger GF Katharine In Steamy New Photos

McPhee is ‘desperate to stay famous,’ a pal claimed of the wannabe starlet.

By
Posted on
All For Show? David Foster Kisses Much-Younger GF Katharine In Steamy New Photos thumbnail
View gallery 9
BACKGRID
All For Show? David Foster Kisses Much-Younger GF Katharine In Steamy New Photos
1 of 9
David Foster can’t keep his hands off much-younger girlfriend Katharine McPhee! This Thursday, the unlikely couple was spotted on a romantic lunch date at E Baldi Restaurant in Beverly Hills, and before heading home, the duo even shared a steamy kiss! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the sexy PDA photos.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Actress Katharine McPhee, 33, was all smiles after being caught in a hot makeout session with musician boyfriend David Foster, 68!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Canadian-native – who is more than twice as old as his current flame – looked cool and classy despite rumors he’s in a faux relationship.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Early this November, the duo attended a glitzy party for the Sag-Aftra Foundation. They looked at home under the spotlight, despite sources claiming that their scandalous romance is all for show!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

“David and Katharine are conspiring to create a public buzz about their relationship,” a source told Radar. “Katharine is desperate to stay famous,” while Foster is desperate to get back into reality TV.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

According to the insider, Foster’s TV career went downhill after his recent divorce from Yolanda Hadid.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Hadid bashed her ex after their split, saying he “abandoned” her during her Lyme disease battle and dumped her over the phone before running off to McPhee.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

While McPhee also dealt with a nasty split from her ex-husband, she too seems to have already moved on with her new man – even if it is all a big showbiz scheme.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

What do you think of David Foster and Katharine McPhee’s latest kissing photos? Let us know in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments