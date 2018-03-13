Sister Of ’50 Shades’ Arielle Kebbel Suffered Psychotic Break During Disappearance

The sister of 50 Shades Freed star Arielle Kebbel is finally opening up about going missing last month in Los Angeles.

In a personal update on Insragram, Julia Kebbel admitted she has bipolar disorder, and suffered a severe episode at the end of January.

“It led to me experiencing a psychotic break from reality, during which time, I went missing with my dog, Cindy.” She shared online. “Thanks to my wonderful family, friends, colleagues and many good Samaritans who didn’t even know me, I am now safe (Cindy too) and extremely grateful for the treatment and care I’m getting.”

PHOTOS: Blac Chyna Claims Ex Rob Kardashian ‘Is Mentally Ill’ Following Shocking Split

When she first went missing, younger sister Arielle took to twitter and Instagram to help track her down. Nothing worked, however.

“My family and I are asking for any and all information that may help in our search for my sister, Julia,” Arielle said in a statement at the time. “We are so grateful and touched by the incredible support we have received from everyone. We are hopeful that she is safe and will not stop looking until she is back home with us.”

Julia was last seen walking her chocolate Labrador Retriever late at night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake. She was found safe and sound the day before Valentine’s day.

“On my road to recovery, I am hoping to help raise awareness of mental health disorders, including fighting the stigmatization of these illnesses that affect so many. I proudly stand with you.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.