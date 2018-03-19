Jodie Sweetin Refuses To Take Drug Test, Pay Ex-Husband $10K, His Lawyer Claims

The bitter court battle between Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin and her former husband, Morty Coyle, could get uglier since the actress is allegedly refusing to pay up and follow a judge’s orders, according to court documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com.

READ THE COURT DOCUMENTS

The exes finalized their divorce in 2016, but they were back in Los Angeles Superior Court last month when a judge order both to submit to hair follicle testing for drug use after Coyle accused Sweetin of being a danger to their 7-year-old daughter, Beatrix.

Sweetin, who has admitted to drinking at 14 and experimenting with cocaine, ecstasy and crystal meth, has a long history of substance abuse and stays in rehab. The actress now claims she’s been sober for over six years.

The judge on the case ordered both parties to hash out a confidentiality agreement regarding their test results.

PHOTOS: Jodie Sweetin Shows Off Her New Year’s Body After Feud With Jailbird Ex

According to the court notice, filed February 28, Sweetin and Coyle had agreed to get tested for drugs within 12 hours of the request made by either party.

The judge also ordered Sweetin to pay $10,000 of Coyle’s fees, but the actress has refused to pay up, claim Coyle’s attorney, Dragana Balaban-Scuric.

In a declaration filed on March 15, Balaban-Scuric said Sweetin’s attorney, Taylor Wallin, has yet to clarify what the actress intends to do and is “indicating her client’s unwillingness to comply with this Court’s orders regarding attorney’s fees and sanctions issued against her client.”

PHOTOS: Jodie Sweetin Strips Down In Teeny Bikini After ‘Terrifying’ Feud With Jailbird Ex

Sweetin first filed for legal separation from her third husband, Coyle, in June 2013, citing “irreconcilable differences.” They currently share custody of their daughter, Beatrix.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.