Jodie Sweetin Shows Off Her New Year’s Body After Feud With Jailbird Ex

Jodie Sweetin donned a full bright red swimsuit for a New Year's vacation in Maui, Hawaii. The former Full House star, who has also appeared on the recent spinoff, Fuller House, donned a full bright red swimsuit for a New Year's vacation in Maui, Hawaii. The former Full House star, who has also appeared on the recent spinoff, Fuller House, enjoyed herself in paradise after a nasty feud with her jailbird ex earlier in 2017. Scroll down Radar's gallery for more! Photo credit: BACKGRID

How Sweetin it is! The TV star looked like she didn't have a care in the world as she laughed in her red retro-style one-piece swimsuit that flaunted plenty of cleavage but covered up her tummy. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Photographers caught Sweetin, 35, having a blast while walking on the sea shore in Maui. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Sweetin tweeted during her holiday to ring in the New Year with her kids, "Sunrise on the water and snorkeling today off Maui! We saw whales, sea turtles and tons of fish!…." Photo credit: BACKGRID

A source told Daily Mail that Sweetin was terrified that Hodak might attempt to come near hear following his short three months behind bars. But now, the star is kicking back with her two children in Maui and has posted pictures on social media of them having fun on the holiday. Photo credit: BACKGRID