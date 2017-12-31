Jodie Sweetin Shows Off Her New Year’s Body After Feud With Jailbird Ex thumbnail

'Full' Swimsuit!

Jodie Sweetin Shows Off Her New Year’s Body After Feud With Jailbird Ex

See the pics of 'Fuller House' star in bright red one piece in Maui.

By
Posted on
Jodie Sweetin Shows Off Her New Year’s Body After Feud With Jailbird Ex thumbnail
View gallery 9
BACKGRID
Jodie Sweetin Shows Off Her New Year’s Body After Feud With Jailbird Ex
1 of 9
Jodie Sweetin donned a full bright red swimsuit for a New Year's vacation in Maui, Hawaii. The former Full House star, who has also appeared on the recent spinoff, Fuller House, enjoyed herself in paradise after a nasty feud with her jailbird ex earlier in 2017. Scroll down Radar's gallery for more!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

How Sweetin it is! The TV star looked like she didn't have a care in the world as she laughed in her red retro-style one-piece swimsuit that flaunted plenty of cleavage but covered up her tummy.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Photographers caught Sweetin, 35, having a blast while walking on the sea shore in Maui.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Sweetin tweeted during her holiday to ring in the New Year with her kids, "Sunrise on the water and snorkeling today off Maui! We saw whales, sea turtles and tons of fish!…."

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The actress hired a 24-hour security detail this summer after her ex-fiance Justin Hodak was released from prison early, as the Daily Mail reported. Sweetin has been married three times, but didn't make it to the altar with Hodak. Instead, the relationship ended bitterly.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

A source told Daily Mail that Sweetin was terrified that Hodak might attempt to come near hear following his short three months behind bars. But now, the star is kicking back with her two children in Maui and has posted pictures on social media of them having fun on the holiday.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Sweetin's 1950s style swimsuit moment was a far cry from earlier in 2017, when she reportedly feared her ex-fiance Hodak.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

With three ex-husbands, Sweetin has suffered a troubled personal life.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The former child star from Full House is all grown up and not afraid to show her sexy beach moves! Sweetin wrote an autobiography about her hard times, but now she couldn't be happier. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments