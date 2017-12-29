Jodie Sweetin Strips Down In Teeny Bikini After ‘Terrifying’ Feud With Jailbird Ex thumbnail

Jodie Sweetin Strips Down In Teeny Bikini After ‘Terrifying’ Feud With Jailbird Ex

The blonde actress looked hotter than ever on her Hawaiian beach getaway.

Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin is looking hotter than ever! This Thursday, the blonde beauty showed off her sexy bikini body during a sunny beach trip in Hawaii. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the stunning photos.

Jodie Sweetin is moving on with her life after her horrific feud with her jailbird ex-fiancé – and she’s looking great while doing it!

This Thursday, the 35-year-old actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing beach day with daughters Beatrix and Zoie, in Maui.

She showed off her sexy bikini body while dipping her feet in the warm waters and strolling along the shore.

Justin Hodak seemed to be the last thing on her mind!

As Radar readers know, Sweetin was engaged to troubled Hodak, before he allegedly became extremely violent.

He was sent to prison for three months when police found he had unauthorized firearms. He was also found guilty of falsifying evidence by threatening a witness, among other things.

While Hodak was initially sentenced to six years behind bars, he was released earlier this year, and according to a source, Sweetin was completely “terrified.”

She even hired a security guard to follow her around in case her crazy ex decided to harm her.

After all that drama, it’s no wonder Jodie Sweetin needed a Hawaiian getaway!

After all that drama, it's no wonder Jodie Sweetin needed a Hawaiian getaway!

