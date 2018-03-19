Duggars In Danger! Jill & Derick Head To Violent Mexican City With Infant Son

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are headed to another missionary trip, but is their latest venture more dangerous than their Central America project? The former Counting On stars are traveling to the high-violent city of Guadalajara in Mexico.

Duggar, 26, and Dillard, 29, were photographed with their youngest son Samuel, 8 months, at Arkansas Regional Airport.

“Pray with us for our group heading to Guadalajara today,” Cross Church captioned the Instagram photo. Not present was the couple’s 2-year-old son Israel.

The group is traveling to help spread awareness of a new church plant in the city with a “great gospel need.”

“The week will be filled with street evangelism and building relationships to share the gospel as we help Vida Church continue reaching Guadalajara,” a description for the trip read.

Rival criminal gangs have made Guadalajara a violent city. Informador.MX reported 23 people were assassinated from Saturday, February 3 to Monday, February 5, 2018.

State Prosecutor Raul Sanchez Jimenez claimed the violence is over the rearrangement of two organized crime groups fighting over territory, the publication reported.

Duggar and Dillard lived in El Salvador for nearly two years on a mission trip. They revealed in May 2017 that their friend had been kidnapped and murdered.

“We received a phone call on Monday from a friend here in Central America informing us that one of our other good friends (a fellow Christian) had been murdered the day before and that his family had found his body down by the river earlier that morning,” she wrote on her blog. “We were shocked when we learned of his kidnap and murder.”

She added, “We’ve had them into our home three times in the past couple weeks!”

They came under fire for bringing their son Israel along for the trip. Fans also bashed Jill, who was pregnant with Samuel at the time, for exposing her unborn child to Zika virus, which can lead to birth defects.

Dillard was fired from the series because of anti-transgender comments he made towards I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings.

