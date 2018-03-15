Inside J-Law’s Dating Disaster After Brutal Breakup With Older Director!

Single and ready to mingle!

Jennifer Lawrence was finding it virtually impossible to meet a decent guy in the wake of her split from Darren Aranofsky RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

“She’s not doing herself any favors by openly declaring her crushes on guys like Timothee Chalamet or Scott Disick,” an insider dished to Radar about the Oscar winner.

“It sets her up for embarrassment if they’re not interested.”

Fresh off two box office failures, Lawrence was striking out on the dating circuit too.

“Jen’s so busy with work and travel but she wants a boyfriend and has had the word out for months that she’s in the market.”

But the boozy actress was a dating disaster.

“The trouble is, she’s going for the wrong guys who are either attached or don’t find her their type,” the insider snitched.

But J-Law was not desperate, yet.

“She’s staying as positive as she can though and doesn’t want to settle for booty calls as they would make her feel cheap and icky.”

