Scott Disick Disses Jennifer Lawrence, Refuses To Surprise Her On ‘WWHL’

Reality TV lover Jennifer Lawrence may be a huge fan of Scott Disick, but the feeling is not mutual, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

After the Red Sparrow star, 27, publicly said she would love to have dinner with Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians villain, Andy Cohen surprised her with the two Real Housewives of New York stars on Watch What Happens Live last night — but Disick was a no show! (Instead, a cardboard cut-out stood in for him.)

Radar can reveal Bravo producers did everything they could to get the bad news father of three, 33, on the show to thrill Lawrence.

“Producers begged Scott to join them, but he couldn’t be bothered,” an insider said. “He had zero interest in being on Andy’s show, or meeting Jennifer.”

Ouch!

Fortunately, Lawrence seemed happy to hang with just de Lesseps and Frankel on the show, which was pre-taped earlier this week.

Of course, as Radar readers know, Disick has been preoccupied with his fair share of personal drama. The rehab vet, who is currently dating wild teen Sofia Richie, 19, is still partying hard.

