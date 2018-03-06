Peek-A-Booty! It’s The Greatest Celebrity Wardrobe Malfunctions of All Time

UPDATE: Yep. You asked for it, you got it. We’ve added more of the most memorable celebrity wardrobe malfunctions that made millions around the world choke on their coffee, blush and pick their jaws from the floor (in that particular order).

Margot Robbie, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Demi Lovato. What do these celebs have in common? That’s right, each and every of them has suffered embarrassing and awkward wardrobe mishaps. See these stars flashing more than just a megawatt smile below in the list.

The web is full of celebrity wardrobe malfunction lists, but here—finally!—are the greatest celebrity wardrobe malfunctions of all time, all in one spot. From the classics like Janet Jackson’s nip slip heard round the world, to the most recent celebrity wardrobe failures— a la Stella Maxwell’s fashion week faux pas— we’ve gathered the world’s most notorious nip slips, crotch shots and other assorted celebrity body parts that weren’t meant to be seen.

Defined by Chambers Dictionary as “the temporary failure of an item of clothing to do its job in covering a part of the body that would be advisable to be kept covered,” our list emphasizes real wardrobe malfunctions—not side boob or intentional breast and crotch revelations due to intentionally low cut or see through outfits. These are real and they’re spectacular.

1. Sophie Marceau

It’s a good thing the Europeans are generally relaxed when it comes to nudity. At the 2005 Cannes Film Festival, French actress Sophie Marceau had a memorable red carpet wardrobe malfunction when one of the straps on her top fell down revealing her entire boob.

2. Sofia Vergara

Looking beautiful in a formfitting Zuhair Murad dress, Sofia Vergara’s dress held it together while she posed on the red carpet but later, the seam split on her backside. Luckily, her tailor was onsite to instantly fix the wardrobe malfunction as evidence by the Modern Family star’s tweet.

3. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen has had her share of various wardrobe malfunctions but none as revealing as at the 2016 AMA Awards where Teigen wore a simple black dress with slits up to her waist. At one point, a breeze took hold of the dress, giving everyone a glimpse at Teigen’s crotch.

4. Katherine Heigl

While accepting the Female Star of the Year Award, prestigious award, the strap on Katherine Heigl’s red Donna Karan dress broke in the middle of her speech. Luckily, she caught the strap in time and smoothly finished her speech without the other strap breaking.

5. Emma Watson

It rained during the 2009 London premiere so Emma Watson had to juggle signing autographs, an umbrella and keeping her vintage Ossie Clark gown in control. Something had to give and Watson inadvertently exposed her underwear while adjusting her dress.

6. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj learned the hard way that an LBD can be too little especially if it pops open while you are performing on stage. She spent most of her performance holding together her extremely low-cut dress to prevent her girls from making a national appearance.

7. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton learned that one has to be careful when wearing a high-cut dress to shave properly and be mindful of how far to stick your leg out when posing for photographers.

8. Stella Maxwell

During the 2017 Spring London Fashion Week, model Stella Maxwell wore this mess of a dress which was a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen. The deep plunging frock had a super high slit and seemed to lack any zippers or the usual devices used to keep clothes on a body.

9. Laura Govan

Basketball Wives star Laura Govan, ex-wife of NBA player Gilbert Arenas was bending over to blow kisses to the crowd on the red carpet when her left breast also decided to greet everybody by popping out of her loose top.

10. Dayane Mello

At the 2016 Venice Film Festival, Italian model Dayane Mello wore a puffy sleeved fuschia gown with a long train and a hip high slit. As Mello walked the red carpet, the slit fell open and revealed the model’s barely covered lady parts.

11. Cara Delevingne

At the London September 2015 premiere of the Pan, Cara Delevingne wore a black Burberry minidress and gave onlookers a big glimpse of her bum when she hoisted herself above the barricade to greet fans.

12. Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway donned an intricate Tom Ford outfit to the New York event, but the real show that night was the premiere of her lady parts, as she accidentally flashed the crowd of photographers while exiting her limo.

13. Nicky Hilton

At the Versace show, Nicky Hilton’s sheer paneled, sleeveless white shift dress shifted in ways that showed off some serious bum.

14. Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan is arguably the queen of wardrobe malfunctions—intended or otherwise—and can even execute a malfunction when getting out of a car. Which is what happens when one doesn’t make a habit of wearing underwear.

15. Lady Gaga

Wearing a custom bodysuit with a spiked thong and 24-inch heel-less platforms, Lady Gaga received the Fashion Icon award at the 2011 ceremony. She also flashed her nipples when her bustier slipped down as she bent over to blow kisses.

16. Jennifer Lawrence

As she got up to accept her Best Actress Award, Jennifer Lawrence’s two layered blue Christian Dior dress came apart and J. Law had to do some quick adjustments as she approached the stage with the whole world watching.

17. Sarah Jessica Parker

Fashionista Sarah Jessica Parker wore a large mohawk headdress and Giles Deacon dress that had a dangerous front split, revealing Parker’s underwear when she lifted the dress to walk.

18. Miranda Kerr

Aussie model Miranda Kerr must have forgotten that she was braless under this layered lace top dress. When Kerr lifted her arms she gave everyone a peep of her naked breasts.

19. Tara Reid

One of the most notorious wardrobe malfunctions of all time happened at P. Diddy’s 35th birthday, where Tara Reid gifted the world with a full on view of one of her newly enlarged breasts while posing for pics.

20. Janet Jackson

We end with the most famous wardrobe malfunction of all time, which happened during the February 1, 2004 Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show on CBS. Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson were performing a duet and while singing the lyrics, “Gonna have you naked by the end of this song,” Timberlake pulled off the right cup of Jackson’s bustier with the supposed intent of only revealing her red lace bra. Instead, around 90 million viewers caught a glimpse of her right breast topped by a starburst nipple ring, leaving many to speculate whether or not this was a planned “accident.”

21. Nicki Minaj…Again!

The “Starships” hitmaker and notorious nip slipper suffered a major malfunction when her breasts flopped out of a low-powered sports bra. It took Minaj a while to notice the mid-performance mishap. It wouldn’t have been so embarrassing if it didn’t happen in the early morning hours during ABC’s Good Morning America…

22. Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid may be a repeat offender, but it doesn’t make her wardrobe malfunctions any less shocking. Hadid flashed thousands of fashion enthusiasts during the Versace 2016 Runway show when her right boob made a run for it. It appears that the fashion model didn’t even notice she had let it all hang out while strutting down the catwalk. Or she simply couldn’t care less.

23. Bella Hadid

The Hadid sisters went wild! Bella Hadid suffered a double nip slip in a see-through bustier during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China. Bella was so excited to hear Harry Styles perform during the fashion show that she even did a little dance on the stage. But it all came crashing down (or, in this case, slipping down) when the supermodel raised her arms. Uh-oh! A double nipple slip.

24. Kendall Jenner

Although Kendall Jenner is considered the most modest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, she’s fallen victim to a wardrobe malfunction, too. Jenner’s peek-a-boob moment happened when the model stepped out braless in a gauzy top in New York City. The floral design was supposed to cover Jenner’s bare bust, but paparazzi caught just the right angle to take an eye-popping nip slip pic. Well, what do you expect when you wear no bra…under a sheer top?!

25. Demi Lovato

All eyes were on Demi Lovato at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards not only because she was the host, but also because the “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress gave onlookers an eyeful when she flashed some serious sideboob on the red carpet. Dare we say she could have made a better choice in what she wore to an awards show watched by millions of underage boys and girls?!

26. Cardi B

Do celebs even look in the mirror before stepping out in daring outfits? Apparently not! Cardi B had to spend an entire performance with her hand in front of her crotch area! Why?

Well, for some reason the “Bartier Card” singer didn’t realize that her dress was totally see-through before it was too late. The last-minute realization forced Cardi B to perform at Calibash Los Angeles 2018 at the Staples Center with her hand covering her lady parts for the entire show. The camera flashes were Cardi’s biggest enemy, as her exposed chest area dropped many jaws at the Staples Center that night.

27. Margot Robbie

Although Margot Robbie appeared completely naked in The Wolf of Wall Street on purpose, she accidentally almost bared it all once again at the London premiere of The Legend of Tarzan. Luckily for Robbie (and unluckily for all fans of Robbie’s naked body), her Tarzan co-star Alexander Skarsgard came to the rescue and fixed her rapidly unraveling dress. Well, it appears that Tarzan is good at dressing his ladies as he is at undressing them.

28. Mariah Carey

Although Mariah Carey deserves her own list of dedicated to her dozens of nip slips and crotch shots, this one may be one of the most memorable ones. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer never ceases to amaze with her risky wardrobe choices, but she may have taken things a little bit too far at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Carey’s dress barely prevented her boobs from making an eye-popping appearance.

29. Iggy Azalea

All eyes were on Iggy Azalea when she walked the 2013 MTV EMA red carpet with finesse. The singer was truly gorgeous that night with the high slit that sent onlookers’ pulses racing. But this wasn’t the only reason why Azalea turned heads that night. She showed a little too much leg when posing for photographs, and nearly exposed her private parts! Luckily for the “Mo Bounce” singer, cameras caught only a glimpse of her crotch area.

30. Rihanna

The “Sex With Me” singer made a very bootylicious appearance at the 2014 Met Gala after-party when she put her butt crack on full display. The fierce combination of going commando and wearing bum-baring dresses was a recipe for a wardrobe malfunction. So yeah… Rihanna’s butt was shining bright like a diamond that night.

31. Eva Longoria

The Desperate Housewives star sparked a furor at the 2013 Golden Globe after-party, and many thought the actress was a little too desperate for attention that night. Although her thigh-high slit showed plenty of skin, her breasts apparently wanted some of the spotlight, too. While bending down to untangle her heel and dress, Eva Longoria accidentally put her right bare boob on display, which became arguably the most shocking moment at that year’s Globes (though it was also the year when Ben Affleck won an award for Best Director).

32. Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson suffered the iconic Marilyn Monroe moment at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. The Daredevil actress gave the crowd an eyeful donning a white gown with a thigh-high slit. But the strong wind did its job and put Dawson’s flesh-toned underwear on full display. The star quickly covered up the accident, but was left visibly embarrassed.

33. Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger had her Basic Instinct moment when her short dress inched upward and exposed her pink underwear at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. Yep, hopping on that ledge to pose for photographs was probably not the best idea. But the actress was unfazed by the crotch shot. The takeaway: if your dress is too short, beware of photographers whenever you sit down (or worse: sit cross-legged).

34. Kim Kardashian

Peek-a-boob! The queen of selfies showed off more than she meant to with this full blown (but not really unexpected) wardrobe malfunction. Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a nip-slip disaster here and there, but this was a little too much (even for this list!). The reality star opened up her denim jacket and revealed her right boob. This was clearly an OMG moment, but Kim walked it off with a deadpan reminiscent of her husband Kanye West.

35. Kristen Stewart

Many said Kristen Stewart’s outfit at the 2014 Hollywood Film Awards made her look like a knight in shining armor. But it was Stewart’s nipple that flashed before our eyes, not her armor. Stewart suffered a minor nip slip when the white slip beneath her metallic crop top well, slipped, and flashed her nipples.

