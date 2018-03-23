Subway Sex Fiend Jared Fogle Brags About His Body Behind Bars

Disgraced former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle boasts that he’s gone from shlub to stud now that he’s locked up in prison!

RadarOnline.com obtained exclusive audio of the 40-year-old convicted child molester talking on the phone with a woman he spills his most intimate secrets to on a regular basis.

In a recent conversation, Fogle boasted that he’s “excited” about how he’s whipped himself into shape while behind bars.

“I’ve actually lost weight,” he told her. “I’ve lost like 40 pounds since any public pictures have been done of me, so…”

“I’m actually in the best shape,” he continued. “I run, I run every day. I’m in the best shape of my life right now.”

When the caller congratulates him on getting fit, he told her: “You got to take the circumstances. You got to make the most of it.”

As Radar reported, Fogle has been communicating with his new female friend on a regular basis, discussing everything from amateur porn to how he likes “big boobs.”

Fogle is serving up to 15 years in the Federal Correctional Institution in Englewood, Colo.

