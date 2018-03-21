Drug Bust! ‘Teen Mom’ Star Jade Cline’s Mom High On Cocaine During Theft Arrest

Jade Cline has expressed her concern over her mother’s struggle with drug abuse Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. Although her mother passed a drug test on this week’s episode, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal she was busted for drugs back in 2014.

In court documents obtained from Johnson County Court in Indiana, Christine Smith was arrested for possession of cocaine and theft on March 8, 2014.

The Greenwood Police Department responded to the Meijer store when the loss prevention officer observed Smith “selecting items from the store, specifically two items of clothing valued at $15.50 and removed their tags.”

She was stopped by security outside of the store and admitted to the theft.

“Smith’s behavior was erratic and eyes glazed,” the arrest affidavit read. “Security searched her for their protection and hers, and found a glass pipe in her purse, along with a plastic bag with rock cocaine inside of it, which was also found inside of her purse.”

A spot test on the narcotics was positive for cocaine.

“Ms. Smith admitted she bought the crack cocaine and had done some before entering the store,” the court papers read.

Smith agreed to a plea deal and pled guilty to conversion, which is attempt to commit, while the other charges were dismissed on August 11, 2014. She was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 361 days suspended. She was placed on probation for 365 days. She was also ordered to complete substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Cline, 21, who shares daughter Kloie with boyfriend Sean Austin, revealed on the series premiere that her mother has struggled with addiction all throughout her childhood.

“I’m hoping my mom will be able to help me when the baby gets here, but I’m not sure I can count on her because my parents have struggled with addiction in the past,” she explained. “My mom has been in and out of jail and rehab many times growing up. It did affect me a lot. My parents have put all their addiction and drug use in the past.”

Cline feared her mother relapsed because her father failed a drug test at work.

“It’s hard to trust anything she says to me,” she said. “If I found out she was doing hard drugs, I don’t think I would be able to let her be around Kloie. That’s a decision I have to make.”

On this week’s episode, Cline’s grandma forced Smith to take a drug test. She tested negative for drugs.

