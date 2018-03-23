Edward Norton Speaks Out After Firefighter Is Killed During Film Shoot Tragedy

A firefighter was killed after a Harlem building — which was being used for an upcoming Hollywood film — burst into flames this Thursday evening. Father-of-four Michael Davidson died wants missing inside the burning property, and was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Two other FDNY heroes suffered serious injuries but as expected to make full recoveries, according to the New York Post. Mayor Bill de Blasio was reportedly at the hospital with the injured firemen when their families arrived.

“You haven’t heard a scream until you’ve heard the scream of a mother who’s seen her son give his life to protect us,” the Mayor tweeted after Davidson’s death.

The 773 St. Nicholas Ave. building was being used to film Motherless Brooklyn, an upcoming Edward Norton and Bruce Willis movie, police told reporters. Alec Baldwin and Willem Dafoe are also in the cast.

Norton was the one who reportedly alerted police about the fire when he spotted smoke coming out of the building as they filmed outside.

“That actor Ed Norton walked right by. He looked pretty upset,” said Harlem resident Daquan Evans said. “This is crazy, this fire. You think a movie comes up here and it is good for the neighborhood. Not a fire … Damn.”

Norton and the other film’s producers shared a statement following the tragedy, expressing their deepest condolences for Davidson’s family. “New York City firefighters truly are the bravest in the world,” the statement read. “We watched firsthand with astonishment as they charged into the smoke to make sure all were safely out and then fought to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading, putting their lives on the line as they do every day. The FDNY are real life super-heroes and have our boundless admiration and gratitude.”

Following firefighter Davidson’s death, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters this Friday: “They went down the stairs to fight the fire with Davidson as nozzleman.”

“The fire was too heavy,” he added. “They were forced to retreat and as they backed out, [Davidson] got separated from the rest of the unit. He was found unconscious on the floor and despite the best efforts of the FDNY and EMTs, they were unable to revive him. Our entire city mourns his loss.”

Michael Davidson, 37, is survived by his wife and four daughters. His brother is also a New York fireman, as was his father.

