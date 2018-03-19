Inside Donald Trump Jr.’s Secret Affair With Aubrey O’Day

Donald Trump Jr.’s marriage was in big trouble long before his recent divorce disclosure, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to reports, the president’s son fell hard in 2011 for Danity Kane star Aubrey O’Day, who was then a contestant on The Apprentice, and he even planned to leave his wife, Vanessa, for the young singer.

“He told her that his marriage was already in the process of dissolving,” a source told Page Six. “I think his marriage to Vanessa was over long before Aubrey came along.”

Trump Jr.’s infatuation with O’Day came at the same time Vanessa was pregnant with their fourth child, Tristan, and the source said his family “pressured [Don Jr.] to stay in his marriage.”

Another insider said Trump Jr.’s famous father even had to step in and tell his son to “knock it off.”

As Radar has reported, Donald Jr. and Vanessa have been living separate lives for quite some time now.

The estranged duo, who married in 2005, have five children together.

