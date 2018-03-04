The Late David Ogden Stiers’ Beloved ‘M*A*S*H’ Role Made His Life Hell!

M*A*S*H was one of the most popular TV shows of all time—but for one of its stars, David Ogden Stiers, that became torture!

Ogden Stiers died of bladder cancer on Saturday, March 3, at age 75 in Oregon.

The actor who played the role of arrogant Major Charles Emerson Winchester on the beloved long-running Korean War sitcom got recognized wherever he went.

That presented a huge problem in day-to-day life for Ogden Stiers, he admitted long after the show was over. He was on M*A*S*H for much of its 1972-1983 run.

PHOTOS: Secrets Of TV’s Amazing M*A*S*H

“Even today, people call out the name of my character and I cringe. That’s why I walk so fast and kind of disguise myself,” Ogden Stiers said.

“I just can’t have the same conversation 85 times a day,” admitted the star who came out of the closet in 2009.

Stiers’ Maj. Winchester was a witty man with a Harvard education who matched Alan Alda‘s character Hawkeye in the operating room.

The M*A*S*H grand finale episode drew an incredible 106 million viewers.

PHOTOS: A Look Inside The Condo Phillip Seymour Hoffman Died In

Ogden Stiers isn’t the only actor who has had to deal with obsessed fans of a hit show or movie.

The late Alec Guinness, who played Obi Wan Kenobi in Star Wars, complained about the endless attention on his character — and returned all related fan mail unopened!

Also, William Shatner, Captain Kirk of Star Trek, has made fun of dogged fans of the sci-fi TV classic who won’t get a life.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.