New York Politician Christine Quinn SLAMS Cynthia Nixon Amid Star’s Run For Governor

Christine Quinn, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor of New York City in 2013, is slamming Cynthia Nixon following her announcement she will be running for New York state governor, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Quinn’s disapproval of Nixon appears to stem from a grudge she’s held against the Sex and the City star for not supporting her during her mayoral bid.

“I’m surprised by this race,” Quinn told the New York Post. “It’s a flight of fancy on her part. Cynthia Nixon was opposed to having a qualified lesbian become mayor of New York City. Now she wants to be an unqualified lesbian to be the governor of New York. You have to be qualified and have experience. She isn’t qualified to be the governor.”

Instead, Quinn threw her support behind Andrew Cuomo, who has been governor of New York since 2011.

“Gov. Cuomo’s accomplished [a lot] including a $15 minimum wage, opposing fracking and she’s on record supporting the governor on marriage equality,” Quinn said. “Why are we having this primary? Democrats should be united and focusing on winning control of the state Senate and taking back the House of Representatives.”

“She’s an accomplished actress, a supporter of political causes and that’s a good thing. Participating in rallies is important,” Quinn added. “But she’s never run an organization. Being an actress and celebrity doesn’t make you qualified for public office.

This is a time to move away from celebrity and toward progressive leadership.”

Nixon responded to Quinn’s statements by highlighting the corruption in Albany, and claiming Cuomo received over $30 million in donations from corporate and special interest groups.

“Her being a lesbian and my being a lesbian is not the issue,” Nixon replied. “The race is about the corruption in Albany. It’s time for an outsider. I’m not an Albany insider.”

