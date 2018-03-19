Catfights & An Arrest! ‘SATC’ Star Cynthia Nixon’s Secrets & Scandals

Cynthia Nixon has an uphill climb as she enters the battle to be New York’s next governor. The Sex and the City starAndrew Cuomo — and Nixon will have to deal with any dirty laundry if she hopes to win the race! Take a look at the actress' past in RadarOnline.com's gallery. has an uphill climb as she enters the battle to be New York’s next governor. The Sex and the City star is an underdog to incumbent— and Nixon will have to deal with any dirty laundry if she hopes to win the race! Take a look at the actress' past in RadarOnline.com's gallery. Photo credit: Getty Images/BACKGRID

After splitting from her long-term boyfriend in 2005, Nixon came out as gay amid a blaze of fan scrutiny. Photo credit: Getty Images

Christine Marinoni after eight years together. In May, 2012, she married long-time lover after eight years together. Photo credit: Getty Images

Max, 7. Nixon also has two children, Samantha, 21, and Charles, 15, with college sweetheart Danny Mozes. They share a son together , 7. Nixon also has two children,, 21, and, 15, with college sweetheart Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 51-year-old was caught in the middle of Sex and the City costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall's years-long battle. According to the New York Post, Nixon sided with Parker and kept her distance from Cattrall during filming for the show. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Nixon isn’t afraid to get deeply involved in causes she cares about. In fact, in 2002, the actress was arrested outside New York City Hall and charged with disorderly conduct for protesting then-mayor Michael Bloomberg’s proposal to slash $350 million from city schools. Photo credit: Getty Images

Nixon didn’t quit politics after her arrest, and campaigned for current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2013. Photo credit: Getty Images

Nixon is a breast cancer survivor. She was diagnosed in 2006 and underwent an operation soon after. Nixon admitted she was nervous she would someday be forced to face cancer on her own. “It’s a thought in the back of women’s minds, particularly if it’s in your family,” she told OK! magazine in 2008 . “When I was diagnosed, it wasn’t a big surprise.” Photo credit: BACKGRID