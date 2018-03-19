RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Catfights & An Arrest! ‘SATC’ Star Cynthia Nixon’s Secrets & Scandals
Cynthia Nixon has an uphill climb as she enters the battle to be New York’s next governor. The Sex and the City star is an underdog to incumbent Andrew Cuomo — and Nixon will have to deal with any dirty laundry if she hopes to win the race! Take a look at the actress' past in RadarOnline.com's gallery.
They share a son together, Max, 7. Nixon also has two children, Samantha, 21, and Charles, 15, with college sweetheart Danny Mozes.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The 51-year-old was caught in the middle of Sex and the City costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall's years-long battle. According to the New York Post, Nixon sided with Parker and kept her distance from Cattrall during filming for the show.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Nixon isn’t afraid to get deeply involved in causes she cares about. In fact, in 2002, the actress was arrested outside New York City Hall and charged with disorderly conduct for protesting then-mayor Michael Bloomberg’s proposal to slash $350 million from city schools.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Nixon didn’t quit politics after her arrest, and campaigned for current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2013.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Nixon is a breast cancer survivor. She was diagnosed in 2006 and underwent an operation soon after. Nixon admitted she was nervous she would someday be forced to face cancer on her own. “It’s a thought in the back of women’s minds, particularly if it’s in your family,” she told OK! magazine in 2008 . “When I was diagnosed, it wasn’t a big surprise.”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
