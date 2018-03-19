‘SATC’ Star Cynthia Nixon Running For Governor Of New York

It’s official – Cynthia Nixon has launched her campaign to be the next governor of New York, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a video posted to her Twitter account, Nixon, 51, describes herself as a progressive advocate who is running for governor to fight for a better, fair New York.

“Our leaders are letting us down,” she says in a voiceover, as she is seen walking around the city. “We are now the most unequal state in the entire country, with both incredible wealth and extreme poverty.”

“Half the kids in our upstate cities live below the poverty line. How did we let this happen?”

PHOTOS: The Truth About The ‘New York Times’ ‘Hit Piece’ On Donald Trump Exposed In 10 Clicks

Nixon, who married her girlfriend, Christine Marinoni, in 2012, will take on current governor Andrew Cuomo.

In her announcement video, Nixon walks her son, Max, to school, and then patiently waits for and takes the subway, like a typical New Yorker.

“We want out government to work again, on health care, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subways,” she continues. “We are sick about politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us.”

Star first reported the news in August 2017.

Political experts told the Emmy winner has a real shot at the job.

PHOTOS: Revenge! Donald Trump Fighting Back Against Hillary Clinton’s Smear Campaign

“She’s a household name who really cares about kids and parents,” one expert said last year. “She’s an unexpected candidate who can really shake things up.”

But a just-released Siena College poll of likely voters shows Nixon has a lot of work to do. Among registered Democrats, Cuomo was favored 66 percent to 19 percent over Nixon, the poll showed.

Would you vote for Cynthia? Let us know in the comments section.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.