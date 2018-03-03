Former Scandal Star Columbus Short Gets Jail Time In Domestic Violence Case

Former Scandal star Columbus Scott is heading to jail after striking his new wife.

Short pled no contest in a Los Angeles Court on Friday after hitting Aida Abramyan during an argument last November.

Prosecutors claim the actor struck her following an argument between the pair.

PHOTOS: Amber Heard Was Arrested For Domestic Violence Against Ex Tasya Van Ree

As a result he was sentenced to 36 months probation and domestic violence education.

But he was already on probation for a 2014 bar fight where he knocked out another man – receiving a year in jail for violating the probation.

The troubled 35-year-old star already has a history of domestic violence.

PHOTOS: Shocking! 18 Celeb Domestic Violence Scandals That Rocked Hollywood

In addition he is currently on probation for a previous incident where he allegedly put a knife to his former wife Tuere Tanee Short’s throat.

Short was fired from ABC’s Scandal back in 2014 amid his domestic legal issues.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.