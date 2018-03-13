Wardrobe Malfunctions Galore! It’s The 48 Greatest Celebrity Nip Slips Of All Time

Nip slips happen. They’re simply a part of celebrity culture at this point. They may not be planned (usually). They’re not always pretty. But the internet is flooded with tons of photos that immortalize some of Hollywood’s most famous celebrities in their least flattering moments; much to their chagrin, but to our enjoyment. Radar has collected the very best of your favorite celebrities’ most embarrassing nip slips and other unfortunate wardrobe mishaps.

MORE: Stripped Down On The Red Carpet! The Most Naked Red Carpet Gowns Of All Time

Long gone are the days when an actress could walk the streets without worrying if someone with a smart phone would take a pic of their naughty bits. Whether it be on the street or even on the red carpet, these actresses exposed a lot more of themselves than they intended. From Janet Jackson’s infamous wardrobe malfunction to celebs brazenly wearing sheer shirts—sans bras—à la Kim Kardashian, these are the greatest celebrity nip slips of all time.

MORE: Show-Off! Selfie-Obsessed Kim Wears Tiny Bra To Softball Game With Sisters

1. Janet Jackson

The wardrobe malfunction seen around the world. Janet Jackson couldn’t have predicted the drama that came with her Superbowl performance alongside Justin Timberlake, but thanks to her infamous nip slip it remains as one of the most talked about half-time shows ever.

2. Gigi Hadid

Normally, the runway is a place to see the finest models on earth dress up for the audience. Gigi Hadid however, kept all focus squarely on her breast as her loosely draped, black Versace gown gave way to a view of her right breast. It may not have been the type of show she was trying to give the audience, but she handled it like a pro!

3. Bella Hadid

Nip slips on the runway must run in the family. Bella Hadid mirrored her older sister at the 2018 Alexandre Vauthier Show in Paris. Her ruffled gown draped over her shoulder to reveal more of the supermodel than she had probably hoped for.

4. Kourtney Kardashian

Just like her younger sister, Kourtney Kardashian has taken to social media plenty of times to flaunt her incredible body. However, like Kim, she was also victim to the nip slip while on a night out with little sister, Kendall Jenner. Luckily, Kourtney was wearing a black pasty at the time of her wardrobe malfunction.

5. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has always embraced her cleavage on the red carpet through her many risque gowns. She took that to the extreme at the 2015 Golden Globes however when her her plunging Zuhair Murad caped gown failed to completely cover up her left nipple.

6. Mariah Carey

Nearly bursting out of her clothes has been a trademark for Mariah Carey in her later career. Luckily, she only managed a minor nip slip while she attended a Clippers game in 2017.

7. Leah Michelle

Leah Michelle was playing with fire when when wore an extreme plunging neckline to the 2018 Oscars Party. It was only a matter of time before a nip slip would occur and that’s exactly what happened.

8. Jennifer Lawrene

Jennifer Lawrence is no stranger the nip slip. While at the red carpet premiere for her film, Red Sparrow, Lawrence wowed in a sexy, black sheer dress. However, that dress gave way to yet another nip slip for the Oscar winning actress.

9. Rihanna

Rihanna turned heads at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards with a beautiful, Swarovski crystal-encrusted gown. But eyes were most definitely drawn to the sheer nakedness of her gown. Her chest was on full display for everyone to gaze upon.

10. Kim Kardashian

It would have been more surprising if Kim Kardashian hadn’t shown off her boobs. Here she sported a sultry see-through top that did very little to cover up her nipples. It was just another day of turning heads for Kim!

11. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez left her fans in London a sultry surprise in 2017 when she wore a black turtleneck with no bra. The megastar’s nipples were clearly visible as she left her London hotel.

12. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union attended the 2016 ESPYS’s in support of her husband, Dwyane Wade, but ended up gaining a whole lot of attention when her unbuttoned dress gave way to a nip slip.

13. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland was brave enough to perform in such a revealing getup to begin with. It was really no surprise that she would end up having a nip slip when her bra began to ride up as her performance went on.

14. Nicki Minaj

There’s always a chance for a Nicki Minaj nip slip, no matter the occasion. The launch of the Nicki Minaj Collection at Kmart ended up being that occasion when her blue blazer revealed the rap queen’s left nipple.

15. Halsey

Halsey wowed at the 2016 VMAs in her radiant white jumpsuit. However, her flashy getup wasn’t enough to distract from the fact that her nipples were visible to everyone on the red carpet.

16. Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley suffered her own wardrobe malfunction during the premiere for her film, Pride and Prejudice. Her stunning, low-cut burgundy dress proved to be a little too low-cut as her right nipple made a surprise appearance on the red carpet.

17. Rita Ora

Rita Ora has never failed to amaze with her bold fashion choices. Even when draped in nothing but black she managed to reveal a clear look at her breasts.

18. Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian could not be contained as she had herself a revealing moment after shooting Keeping Up With the Kardashians in Beverly Hills.

19. Laura Govan

Former Basketball Wives star, Laura Govan blew audiences a kiss on the red carpet. What she didn’t realize was that the audience received a whole lot more than just a kiss when her boob was exposed as she bent down.

20. Karlie Kloss

Model and Taylor Swift BFF, Karlie Kloss looked fierce on the runway despite showing a little more nipple than she had probably hoped.

21. Kendall Jenner

Jenner enjoyed a day out with Bella Hadid while pedestrians enjoyed the view she gave them through her sheer red top. Free the nipple, indeed!

22. Lady GaGa

Lady GaGa wanted pizza so bad she forgot to button up her blouse, revealing her breasts on the New York City streets.

23. Zendaya

Zendaya shed her Disney-star persona when she went braless at the 2017 Met Gala. The actress showed plenty of nipple as she walked the red carpet.

24. Christina Milian

Christina Milian has always been ready to show off some skin but she showed off a little more than she intended to when she her dress shifted a bit during the red carpet premiere for The Power Rangers.

25. Christina Milian Strikes Back

The nip slips kept coming for Milian when she sported a cleavage-friendly blazer to the premiere of Focus. Sideboob was one one thing, but Milian really stepped it up a notch.

26. Christina Milian…again!

Milian found the best way to avoid a nip slip…just show your boobs for the entire night!

27. Anne Hathaway

Someone must have forgotten to tell Anne Hathaway that School of Rock was a family film, because she showed an insane amount of boobage for the red carpet premiere.

28. Adriana Abenia

Poor Adriana Abenia was all smiles before she realized what everyone was looking at during the GQ Man of the Year Awards. The Spanish reporter just couldn’t keep her gown in place to cover up her chest.

29. Bella Hadid

Bella was certainly feeling nipply while taking a stroll through the city.

30. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has never shied from showing off her body. And she definitely did that when she wore silver suspenders to barely cover up her breasts at the MTV Video Music Awards.

31. Blac Chyna

Black Chyna had her revenge against Rob Kardashian when she flaunted her nipples underneath a sexy denim dress while on a date.

32. Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone donned a sexy sheer black sheer top to the amfAR Inspiration Night in 2012. All eyes were on the age-defying actress’s chest, however, as the top did very little to hide her nipples.

33. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer’s nipple rings were on full display when she rocked her Vivienee Westwood shirt.

34. Bai Ling

Former Celebrity Rehab star, Bai Ling didn’t seem to care that her nipples were completely visible to everyone while in a naughty Christmas getup.

35. Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence hasn’t always been the most graceful when attending important events. Here she was quick to cover her exposed nipple as her purple gown began to slip.

36. Paris Hilton

Back when everything was so “hot,” Paris Hilton was out partying and committing her own fashion faux-pas.

Getty Images

37. Tila Tequila

Tila Tequila has always made headlines with her bad behavior and all around raunchiness. Here she let her nipples hang out while she partied it up in LA.

38. Nicki Minaj at it again!

Minaj continued her overexposure when she wore a mesh top that just barely revealed her nipple as she attended Alexander Wang’s New York Fashion Week event in 2015. Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton did his best not stare!

39. Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall could be counted on to bare her skin on Sex and the City. But she wasn’t counting on doing it outside of the show too when her silver dress slid just enough to reveal her right boob.

40. Micaela Schafer

German model and actress, Micaela Schafer clearly wanted to be noticed when she practically threw on some tape over her body and called it a dress. Her nipple was clearly visible as she attended the Men In Black 3 premiere in Berlin.

Getty Images

41. Behati Prinsloo

Behanti Prinsloo suffered an awkward moment at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party when her nude gown revealed a little too much from the model.

42. Lily Allen

Lily Allen opted for a revealing silver space suit when she performed at England’s V Festival in 2014. Unfortunately for her, everyone in the audience could clearly see her right nipple.

43. Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow paid the price when she went braless underneath her white blazer at the 2001 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards. A nip slip was certainly inevitable.

44. Mischa Barton

Mischa Barton may have had an unfortunate nip slip, but at least Martin Sheen wasn’t staring that time.

Getty Images

45. Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie was just trying to enjoy a day of shopping but her plunging blue striped dress was not cooperating. The young model found herself joining the celebrity nip slip club.

46. Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez looked like she enjoyed her trip to Tulum. That’s good, because she probably wasn’t too happy about her boob being exposed for everyone to see. Whoops!

47. Dianna Argon

Former Glee star Dianna Argon looked stunning in her black dress at Alexander McQueen’s Savage Beauty fashion gala. Unfortunately, her lovely black gown didn’t cover her nipple very well as she suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

48. Sara Sampaio

Turtlenecks tend to cover up, but Sara Sampaio managed to show off a heavy amount of sideboob while wearing one during Paris Fashion Week. The Victoria’s Secret Angel was seen outside Balmain in a red, sleeveless turtleneck. The Portuguese supermodel didn’t seem to mind that her nipples were on display. But who could really blame her?

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.