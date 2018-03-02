‘Molly’s Game’ Ex-Con Ready To Tell All On A-List Gamblers Upon Prison Release

Disgraced poker player criminal who inspired Molly’s Game came clean about his sick Ponzi scheme in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com. Following his 121-month stint behind bars, Bradley Ruderman admitted to having spent his investors’ money on clandestine poker games held regularly at a ritzy Beverly Hills hotel. He also said he would be exposing celebrity card sharks who participated in his games, in a tell-all book!

The shamed hedge fund manager, 55, claimed his book would expose the underhanded operations of Molly Bloom’s card games. Ruderman also claimed A-listers like Tobey Maguire, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio were among the millionaires who frequented the high-stakes poker games.

“I have not spoken to anybody about this in eight years since I’ve been in prison,” said the ex-con in his post-prison interview.

As Radar reported, the criminal mastermind once ran a Ponzi scheme in which he used his trusted relatives and investors’ money to fund his luxurious Hollywood lifestyle and settle poker debts. In 2010, Ruderman was arraigned for embezzling $25 million. He was sentenced to eight years in prison after admitting to his crimes.

Following the FBI’s investigation into Bradley Ruderman’s fraudulent business plans and poker habits, Molly’s invite-only games were terminated.

Speaking of the movie that his crimes inspired, Ruderman told Radar: “It’s not being truthful,” he railed. “There’s fiction left and right.” He also claimed that directors gave some of the stars favoritism and failed to expose the truth behind their under-the-table poker games.

Despite his willingness to come clean about his crimes, Bradley Ruderman also admitted in his interview that he wanted to put the incident behind him and mend the ties he broke.

“I went to prison because I hurt a bunch of people,” he said. “I’m worried to speak about any of this because the one thing that I have to think about is my family and opening up old wounds.”

“Also, my credibility isn’t the same because of my history, and I don’t want to be perceived as rewriting history,” he concluded.

