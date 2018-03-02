‘Molly’s Game’ Mastermind Released From Prison On Eve Of Oscars — See First Photos

Bradley Ruderman – the felon who partially inspired Oscar-nominated drama Molly’s Game – was released from prison on the eve of the swanky awards ceremony. Now, RadarOnline.com has obtained the first photos of the criminal mastermind leaving a treatment center in Los Angeles. Click through the gallery to learn more. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Bradley Ruderman became a free man eight years after he was sentenced to prison for robbing his relatives of $25 million in an intricate Ponzi scheme. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Ruderman, now 55, was released from jail on November 27, 2017, and was pictured leaving a treatment center on January 5. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The former hedge fund manager pled guilty to two counts of wire fraud and two counts of investment adviser fraud in 2010. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

He confessed to having committed fraud from 2003 through 2009. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

“He stole from individuals he knew for many years, who cared about him, had invited him into their homes and shared meals with him, who had known him since he was a child,” said Judge John F. Walter before sentencing Ruderman to 121 months in prison. He was also ordered to pay $27,585,849 in restitution. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

After a thorough investigation, authorities determined Ruderman spent at least $8.7 million of investor money on personal expenses. These included “$200,000 each summer for a leased beach house in Malibu, two Porsches, $53,930 on sporting events, $896,000 in credit card charges, and $327,000 in cash expenditures,” according to FBI documents. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The former businessman also admitted he lost $5.2 million of his investors’ money in poker games he attended regularly in a luxury Beverly Hills hotel suite. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Tobey Maguire admitted to having participated in Ruderman's clandestine poker games. As Radar reported, Spider Man star admitted to having participated in Ruderman's clandestine poker games. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

In 2011, the actor agreed to pay $80,000 to be excluded from an explosive lawsuit tied to his poker winnings. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner