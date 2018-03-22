Bozo The Clown Dead At 89

Frank Avruch, who played the beloved character Bozo the Clown, passed away at his home in Boston on Tuesday from heart disease. He was 89.

“He had a heart of gold,” Avruch’s manager, Stuart Hersh said in a statement. “He brought the Bozo the Clown character to life better than anyone else’s portrayal of Bozo the Clown.”

“While it’s hard to say goodbye, we celebrate the legacy of joy and laughter he brought to millions of children around the world as Bozo the Clown on TV and as a UNICEF Ambassador and later as host of Channel 5’s Great Entertainment and Boston’s Man About Town,” the performer’s family noted in a statement.

PHOTOS: What Happened Here? Celebrity Deaths That Remain A Mystery

“Our dad loved the children of all ages who remembered being on his show and was always grateful for their kind words. We will miss him greatly.”

Avruch was just one of several people who performed as Bozo the Clown through the years. His 11-year stint as the character ended in 1970.

He leaves behind his wife, Betty, and two sons.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.