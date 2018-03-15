Judge Allows Five More Accusers To Testify Against Bill Cosby In Upcoming Trial

Bill Cosby was dealt a blow on Thursday when the judge in his sexual assault retrial granted permission for five new accusers to testify against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cosby’s defense team had been working around the clock to keep any more accusers from testifying. But Montgomery County prosecutors were just as persistent, and asked the judge to allow as many as 19 additional victims to speak out against the disgraced comedian.

Judge Steven O’Neill ruled that the prosecution would decide which five of the 19 accusers it wants to testify.

The strategy is aimed to help bolster the claims of main accuser, Andrea Constand, who first went to trial against Cosby in June 2017. The verdict however, ended in a mistrial after jurors were unable to come to a decision

The disgraced comedian pleaded not guilty to charges he assaulted Constand. At the time, Constand, 45, was a Temple University employee, while Cosby had been serving as a powerful trustee and former alum.

The 80-year-old is being charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault for allegedly assaulting Constand at his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania mansion in January 2004.

Over 60 women have come forward to accuse the 80-year-old of drugging and sexually assaulting them.

Most recently, Lynda Carter, who played the iconic role of Wonder Woman revealed Cosby had sexually abused and harassed her.

Story developing.

