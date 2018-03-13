Good Riddance! Bethenny Frankel Tells ‘RHONY’ Cast She’s Quitting Show

Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel is threatening to walk away from the show that made her famous, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Bethenny is telling anyone who will listen that she’s quitting,” revealed an insider.

“Every season she says she wants to quit, but this year the producers were like, ‘Let us know how you want to write yourself off the show,’” continued the source. “All the producers want her gone.”

They’re not the only ones.

“The cast members are all fine with the fact that she may be leaving,” noted the insider. “They’re sick of her bad attitude.”

As Radar reported, Frankel, 47, is currently persona non grata with her RHONY castmates

“They don’t like the pressure of her coming in hot and ready to take them down one day and then being fun and loving the next,” a show insider previously revealed to Radar.

Despite all the drama over her possible departure, Frankel may be using her latest pronouncements as a bargaining tool.

“It is likely that Bethenny will renegotiate and come back next season,” explained the insider.

“She [threatens to quit] all the time. The difference is this year the producers and cast are done with her!”

