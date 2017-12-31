Bethenny Frankel And Kyle Richards Shop Up A Storm Together

Housewives stars Kyle Richards
and Bethenny Frankel
got together in Aspen for some retail therapy. And Richards sure needed it as her home was recently burglarized
. Thieves reportedly made off with a million bucks worth of Richards' jewelry! Scroll down Radar's gallery for more on Richards and Frankel's holiday get together.
On Saturday, Dec. 30, the day before New Year's Eve, Richards and Frankel were spotted in Aspen shopping at Grosuch, a ritzy ski apparel store.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her RHONY counterpart Frankel were both super bundled up for the Colorado cold.
Getting ready to hit the ski slopes? Richards, 48, put on a brave face as she shopped for ski gear with Frankel, 47.
Richards lost a load of pricey jewelry as she and real estate agent husband Mauricio Umansky's house was cleaned out by burglars.
The RHOBH star's wedding band and earrings her hubby had given her for an anniversary were stolen while the two were in Aspen for the holidays.
Frankel isn't afraid to travel without a boyfriend and she displayed her bikini body earlier this year in Miami
. But on Dec. 30, it was time for some cold weather shopping—and catching up with a fellow housewife!
