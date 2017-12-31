Bethenny Frankel And Kyle Richards Shop Up A Storm Together

Kyle Richards and Bethenny Frankel got together in Aspen for some retail therapy. And Richards sure needed it as Housewives starsandgot together in Aspen for some retail therapy. And Richards sure needed it as her home was recently burglarized . Thieves reportedly made off with a million bucks worth of Richards' jewelry! Scroll down Radar's gallery for more on Richards and Frankel's holiday get together. Photo credit: BACKGRID

On Saturday, Dec. 30, the day before New Year's Eve, Richards and Frankel were spotted in Aspen shopping at Grosuch, a ritzy ski apparel store.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her RHONY counterpart Frankel were both super bundled up for the Colorado cold.

Getting ready to hit the ski slopes? Richards, 48, put on a brave face as she shopped for ski gear with Frankel, 47.

Richards lost a load of pricey jewelry as she and real estate agent husband Mauricio Umansky's house was cleaned out by burglars.

The RHOBH star's wedding band and earrings her hubby had given her for an anniversary were stolen while the two were in Aspen for the holidays.

Frankel has faced her share of problems, too, including a messy divorce from Jason Hoppy and then a custody battle.

The RHONY star and liquor mogul looked happy to be hanging out with Richards on Saturday. She has fought ex-husband Hoppy over their daughter, Bryn, 7.