Kyle Richards’ Home Burglarized In String Of Celebrity Break-Ins

In a string of celebrity break-ins, Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umanksy are the latest victims targeted, Radaronline.com has learned.

In an exclusive statement to RadarOnline.com, police said they were called to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple’s Encino, Calfornia, home on December 28.

“About 11:00 this morning, officers responded to [redacted] to conduct an investigation,” Officer Tony M. of the West Valley LAPD told Radar. “We have no further information at this time. They need to conduct a thorough investigation first before determining the type of crime committed. They’re out there now.”

According to reports, a housekeeper had discovered the break-in.

The couple’s home was reportedly burglarized around 1:15 AM on Thursday morning. Several high-valued items were stolen, including jewelry worth up to a million dollars and watches valued at $150,000.

The day prior, Richards and Mauricio had gone to Aspen, Colorado for a holiday vacation.

The home — which once belong to Smokey Robinson — was purchased in October for $8.2 million.

Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, and Scott Disick are just a few of the latest celebrities to have their homes broken into.

