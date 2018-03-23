Amy Roloff’s BF Says ‘Little People’ Mom Wanted Him To ‘Stay Away’ From Her Ex Hubby

Since Amy and Matt Roloff divorced in 2014, the Little People Big World mom has been hesitant about bringing her boyfriend around her ex, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Amy has been dating photographer turned real-estate agent Chris Marek since last summer, and the two have been open about their relationship and the love they have for each other. But while things seem to be going smoothly now, it wasn’t always that way.

In an exclusive interview, Marek tells Radar that Amy wanted him to stay away from Matt.

“To be honest, Amy was concerned in the beginning about how Matt and I might interact but no concerns about that now,” Marek revealed. “Everything is good. Matt and I get along just fine.”

Matt and Marek were last seen together at Isabel Rock’s art show — awkwardly hanging out.

Amy, 53, and Marek began dating just nine month after her divorce from Matt was finalized.

Meanwhile Matt, 56, is currently dating longtime assistant Caryn Chandler.

Matt and Chandler confirmed their relationship months after speculation.

Amy, who has admitted it was not her choice to split from Matt, called the move “hurtful.” But it seems she’s in good hands with her beau Marek.

