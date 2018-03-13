Amy’s Hell! Roloff’s Ex Matt & New Boyfriend’s Awkward Run-In Caught On Camera

Newly engaged Jacob Roloff and fiance, Isabel Rock, held an art show at the Abbey Creek Vineyard & Winery in Portland, OR to celebrate her newfound love for painting.
"I am just so abundantly grateful for the opportunities that art has given me," Rock said. "Also the outpouring of love and support from my friends and family. This feels right, I am exactly where I'm supposed to be."
Photo credit: Instagram / Isabel Rock
Matt and girlfriend Caryn Chandler showed up to play the support card, as did Amy and boyfriend Chris Marek. Chandler had been the family's longtime assistant. Meanwhile, Amy met Marek last summer.
Photo credit: Instagram / Isabel Rock
The two couples made sure to take separate photos. An uncomfortable-looking Marek is seen placing one hand over Amy's shoulder in one picture, while Matt sits in a wheelchair with Chandler directly behind him in another photo.
As fans know, last season Amy didn’t want the new significant others to ever be around each other. Despite her wishes, the foursome met once on the family farm and Amy was nervous and uneasy.
Photo credit: Instagram / Isabel Rock
While the two couples attempted to maintain their distance, Rock's dad — who's rarely seen — was also in attendance.
Rock was seen have a wonderful time with Zach Roloff's wife, Tori Patton — as the two were laughing and enjoying a drink or two.
Photo credit: Instagram / Isabel Rock
As Radar previously reported, Matt and Amy shocked fans when they split in 2015. It wasn't long before the two moved on to different relationships.
