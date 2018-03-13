Amy’s Hell! Roloff’s Ex Matt & New Boyfriend’s Awkward Run-In Caught On Camera thumbnail

RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Must-See

Amy’s Hell! Roloff’s Ex Matt & New Boyfriend’s Awkward Run-In Caught On Camera

Little People' mom was also forced to hang out with her former hubby’s girlfriend.

By
Posted on
Amy’s Hell! Roloff’s Ex Matt & New Boyfriend’s Awkward Run-In Caught On Camera thumbnail
View gallery 8
Instagram / Isabel Rock

RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Amy’s Hell! Roloff’s Ex Matt & New Boyfriend’s Awkward Run-In Caught On Camera
1 of 8
Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff were forced to reunite for their daughter-in-law's art show last Friday, and things took an awkward turn when they brought along their significant others. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the shocking pictures!

Photo credit: Instagram / Isabel Rock

Newly engaged Jacob Roloff and fiance, Isabel Rock, held an art show at the Abbey Creek Vineyard & Winery in Portland, OR to celebrate her newfound love for painting. "I am just so abundantly grateful for the opportunities that art has given me," Rock said. "Also the outpouring of love and support from my friends and family. This feels right, I am exactly where I'm supposed to be."

Photo credit: Instagram / Isabel Rock

Matt and girlfriend Caryn Chandler showed up to play the support card, as did Amy and boyfriend Chris Marek. Chandler had been the family's longtime assistant. Meanwhile, Amy met Marek last summer.

Photo credit: Instagram / Isabel Rock

The two couples made sure to take separate photos. An uncomfortable-looking Marek is seen placing one hand over Amy's shoulder in one picture, while Matt sits in a wheelchair with Chandler directly behind him in another photo.    As fans know, last season Amy didn’t want the new significant others to ever be around each other. Despite her wishes, the foursome met once on the family farm and Amy was nervous and uneasy. 

Photo credit: Instagram / Isabel Rock

While the two couples attempted to maintain their distance, Rock's dad — who's rarely seen — was also in attendance.

Photo credit: Instagram / Isabel Rock

Audrey Roloff  was also seen at the event supporting her future sister-in-law, while husband Jeremy stayed home to look after their five-month-old daughter, Ember.

Photo credit: Instagram / Isabel Rock

Rock was seen have a wonderful time with Zach Roloff's wife, Tori Patton — as the two were laughing and enjoying a drink or two.

Photo credit: Instagram / Isabel Rock

As Radar previously reported, Matt and Amy shocked fans when they split in 2015. It wasn't long before the two moved on to different relationships. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Photo credit: TLC

Comments