Amber Portwood Goes On Expletive-Laced Rant When Co-Star Questions Reality TV

Amber Portwood wants her fans to know she’s f*cking real!

The Teen Mom OG star had a meltdown on Marriage Boot Camp on Friday night after Brandi Glanville’s father dissed reality TV.

The episode showed Portwood defending her shows – but later, she implied on social media that her outrageous response was due to past substance abuse issues.

“No matter what struggles I went through a year ago on MBC..I’m now happy, healthy and sober. The struggles and anger I went through are real and I’m happy to have ended such a horrific time in my life! Ready to live life clear headed and full of love. The future is finally bright and clear. Sending all my love💖🤰,” Portwood wrote to her fans on Instagram and Twitter after the explosive Boot Camp show aired.

PHOTOS: Baby Joy! Amber Portwood Pregnant With Her Second Child — Learn All The Details!

She had entered a family therapy program on WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition with her then-fiance Matt Baier and her mom Tonya Portwood.

During the episode, rapper Jim Jones told his co-star, former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville’s father, Guy, about his past experience working on reality TV.

“When you look at the whole overall scheme of reality TV, it’s pretty much bulls–t to make some money,” Jones said. “They pretty much want you to exploit yourself and everything that’s around you.”

But Portwood erupted, shouting, “Get the f–k outta here.”

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Flaunts New Man, Spills Out Of Skimpy Dress At VMAs

“I’ve been on reality television for ten f–king years, I’ve been real since day one,” she said. “That’s not true, not all reality television stars are like that.”

Jones’ longtime fiancé Chrissy Lampkin supported him, but Portwood snarled, “First of all, calm the f–k down,” and then started ripping on Lampkin.

“I think you still high from two shows ago,” Lampkin charged in response.

Portwood, her mother, and Baier appeared on the show in order to work through their anger issues. Baier split from Portwood and got married to another woman, but fans are reliving their awful relationship now on Boot Camp, airing Friday nights on WE tv.

The reality star is expecting a baby with boyfriend Andrew Glennon but has also fought with him.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.