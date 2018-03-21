‘Alaskan Bush People’ Hated By New Neighbors!

Earlier this year the Browns uprooted from California to Washington to film the next season of their hit show, Alaskan Bush People. Now, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that locals hate the family!

“Omak is a small conservative town,” one resident of Omak, Washington told Radar. “We’re not like Hollywood and we don’t like strangers running around.”

As Radar previously reported, the Browns are currently playing house in a $500K lakefront mansion in Omak.

The Browns’ new neighbors, however, are not pleased – and tell Radar they want the Discovery stars out.

“We’re old school,” said the source. “We can’t tolerate having them in our town.”

As Radar readers know, the family originally moved to Los Angeles, California last year due to matriarch Ami’s cancer diagnosis.

Earlier this month, Rain and Gabe Brown surfaced in a nearby Walmart in Washington. An onlooker told Radar the siblings appeared “bothered.”

Omak residents told Radar that it’s no secret the family is taking over their tiny town and turning it into a television set.

“They’re guarded by the film crew,” a resident added. “We’re all sick of the whole thing.”

