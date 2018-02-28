Love-Struck! Couple Marries After Meeting In Car Collision

What could have been a terrible tragedy ended in a walk down the aisle.

On a cold winter night in December 2013, Jennifer Lind was driving the frozen roads of New Jersey when she lost control of her car on black ice and crashed into a barrier.

The driver behind her, Nicholas Angelus, tried to stop by using his emergency brake, but was unsuccessful. However, he slowed enough to only sideswipe Lind.

“He leapt from his car and ran to mine to help,” Lind recalled. “We were already sore from the collision, but we both walked away. Both cars were totaled.”

For Angelus, it was love at first … crash. “I remember telling a friend, ‘I’m gonna take her out,’” he said.

When Angelus kept calling, Lind thought he wanted to sue her. However, he was trying to pursue her instead.

The love-struck man was finally able to convince Lind to go out on a date. In fact, the car-crossed lovers tied the knot in October and honeymooned in Greece!

