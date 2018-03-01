Reality Fakery Exposed: ‘American Chopper’ Dad & Son’s Broken Relationship

American Chopper stars Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr. faked their relationship for “money and fame,” while filming the latest season of the hit reality show RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

The rivalry between father and son was always one sided a family insider told Radar.

“Paul Sr. hates his son. But what is sad is that Paul Jr. wants to rekindle the relationship with his dad and has said that he has never been in competition with his father.”

PHOTOS: Like Father, Like Son! Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Love Child Is Pumped Up Like Dad

Indeed, Sr. had his son film episodes of the upcoming American Chopper with him for one reason and one reason only the family insider said.

“Paul Sr. is broke. His house is in foreclosure, he has multiple lawsuits against him. He had to do something for money. So, he filmed with Paul Jr. just for the show. There is nothing real about their relationship. He did it all for money and fame.”

Paul Jr. blamed his father for their broken relationship the family insider told Radar.

“He has told other family members that his dad has serious mental issues and he wished he would get help.”

PHOTOS: A Father’s Heartbreak: Bobby Brown Recounts Final Moments With Dying Bobbi Kristina

In his 2017 book, The Build, Paul Jr. revealed that he and Paul Sr. always fought.

“I think we have tried more at certain times than others to get along well, but our relationship has always been one of adversity,” he penned. “When I reflect back over my life, I cannot say that my father and I have ever had a good relationship.”

Paul Jr. wrote: “I think my father became somewhat of a monster because of the show; he took on the persona of “Senior” after we became big. I once ran across a list of ten descriptions of a parent. If a check mark could be written next to three of the then, then the parent could be considered narcissistic. I checked all ten for my father.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.