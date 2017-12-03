Police Investigate Break-In At Tyga’s Flagship Store

Rapper Tyga has suffered a new blow as police investigate a suspected raid at his ‘Last King’s’ flagship store.

It is understood the break-in took place either late Friday or Saturday morning.

PHOTOS: Double-Crossed! Amber Rose Secretly Plotting With Tyga Behind Kylie’s Back

Employees discovered the raid after they opened the store and it is believed thieves escaped with thousands of dollars worth of stock.

As yet there are no suspects into the break-in and the police investigation is continuing.

Tyga, who used to date Kylie Jenner, claims that he is the father of her baby with new boyfriend Travis Scott.

PHOTOS: Pregnant Blac Chyna Disses Ex Tyga On Topless ‘Elle’ Cover

The rapper, whose real name is Micheal Ray Stevenson, shares a son with Blac Chyna who also had a daughter with Rob Kardashian.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.