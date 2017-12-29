Travis Dumps Pregnant Kylie On Christmas, Pals Say — Inside Their Bitter Breakup

Dark days are looming for pregnant and heartbroken Kylie Jenner as RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively the reality star’s baby daddy has officially kicked her to the curb!

Insiders says Travis Scott, 25, told Jenner, 20, he “can’t do this anymore” — even though they’re expecting their first child in early 2018.

“He finally plucked up the courage to tell Kylie he’s done, that he loves her and will always be around for the baby, but they’re not compatible as a couple,” a snitch spills to Radar. “Kylie was totally blindsided even though everyone else in her life saw this coming.”

PHOTOS: Plastic Surgeons Weigh In On Kylie Jenner’s Transformation – See The Shocking Changes In 11 Photos

“She’s still refusing to admit it’s over, and begging him to stick around.”

As readers know, Travis was spotted leaving a strip club with a group of male pals just last week. After the bizarre outing, fans began to speculate that he and Jenner were no longer dating – especially because they hadn’t been seen together in months!

But since then, the duo were spotted cozying up together just days after his shady stripper scandal!

The Lip Kit mogul flashed a happy smile with her rapper beau as they posed for pictures at momager Kris Jenner’s Christmas party.

PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner Shows Off In Black Bikini

Rumors of his and Jenner’s rocky relationship have been flying ever since news broke of the reality star’s pregnancy. They’re rarely photographed together and while Jenner has remained away from the spotlight, the musician has been living it up with friends!

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Radar: “Kylie is having a meltdown right now because Travis doesn’t seem to really care about her pregnancy. It is making her completely manic!”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.