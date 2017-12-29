‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Star Rose Marie Dies At 94

Hollywood has lost another legend.

Rose Marie, best known for her role as sharp-tongued comedy writer Sally Rogers on The Dick Van Dyke Show, has passed at the age of 94.

“It is with broken hearts that we share the terribly sad news that our beloved Rose Marie passed away this afternoon,” her official Twitter account announced.

Marie’s famous hair bow, which had a strong personal significance that she refused to elaborate on, was inducted into the Smithsonian along with other items from her extensive career in 2008.

Her death comes almost a year after she mourned with Radar the passing of her close friend, Mary Tyler Moore, in January.

“Our beautiful Mary is in a better place now,” she told Radar, in one of her last public interviews. “She’s with the angels! It’s where she belongs.”

Marie co-starred with Moore on Van Dyke’s show, and during their last conversation, the ladies reminisced about their good times together.

“We talked about how much fun we had on the show, the things we did on the show that we laughed about,” Marie recalled. “Mary said, ‘I miss you so much, dear.’”

Marie is survived by daughter, Georgiana Marie “Noopy” and her son-in-law Steven Rodrigues.

