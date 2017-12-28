Drunk & ‘Extremely Violent!’ ‘RHOBH’ Alum Carlton’s Housekeeper Makes Shocking Claims

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Carlton Gebbia is a violent, drunken boss and mother from hell, her housekeeper of six years claims in a shocking new lawsuit.

According to Los Angeles Superior Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the unnamed housekeeper, who worked four days a week for Carlton and her estranged husband David from 2011 to September 2017, says the 50-year-old mother of three “repeatedly physically, verbally and emotionally abused Plaintiff” while “under the influence of alcohol.”

The reality alum was “extremely violent, and her violent tendencies were only aggravated by her consumption of alcohol,” the housekeeper claimed, adding that the alleged beatings included “hitting and slapping.”

In one alleged incident on August 30, Carlton allegedly attacked the housekeeper at her Beverly Hills home after breaking the TV in the movie room with a baseball bat.

The deranged mom slammed the employee against a door, causing “painful injuries” — all in the presence of her children, the housekeeper claimed.

“On countless occasions, Plaintiff left the house with the children in order to protect them, and herself, from their mother,” the housekeeper alleged.

Carlton also allegedly attempted to harm herself, in one instance by “throwing herself off the second story of the house.”

The Gebbia’s employee says she was fired by text message following the August 30 incident. She is seeking lost earnings and punitive damages.

As Radar previously reported, David filed for divorce from Carlton on November 28. The split is still ongoing.

Carlton last appeared on the series in 2014, and frequently clashed with costar Kylie Richards.

