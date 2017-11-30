It’s Over! Carlton Gebbia & Hubby Divorce After 20 Years — See Bombshell Court Docs

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Carlton Gebbia and her husband of 20 years are finally pulling the plug on their marriage, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the shocking divorce documents.

READ THE SHOCKING DOCS HERE!

David filed for the dissolution of their marriage in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, The Blast first reported.

The filing comes just one year after the alum announced she and David Gebbia had “separated.”

Carlton, who only appeared on RHOBH for one season, shares three minor children with David: Destiny, Mysteri and Cross.

PHOTOS: 9021-Oh No They Didn’t! 25 Scandals and Controversies ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Would Rather You Forget

The duo continued to live together “for the wellness of their children,” despite their separation.

“It was never a verbal decision between him and I. It just sort of happened naturally. It was a gradual breakup of our relationship over a period of time,” Carlton said of David in an interview with People last year. “This man was my soulmate for 20 years and never would I have imagined this. He was my everything, but we’ve been together a long time. …[It] is wonderful now to know that we can still continue to be partners because we had always worked so well together in the past.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.