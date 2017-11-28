Crazy Cait! Inside Jenner’s Desperate Attempts To Mend Ferocious Family Feud

The drama continues with the KarJenners, and Caitlyn is at the center of it all!

The transgender icon has been shunned by her family after a series of snubs, and now, the 68-year-old Olympian is doing all she can to return to the famous family’s good graces, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

As readers know, first, the I Am Cait star slammed ex Kris Jenner as a Hollywood wife from hell who controlled her money and forbid her from speaking to her own family. She then blamed the reality show juggernaut for destroying their 24-year marriage in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

“Caitlyn wants to get back in with the family and is going to any lengths!” said a source.

“She has showed up to Kim‘s gate and they haven’t let her in. The guards have had to turn her away.”

That’s not the only place Caitlyn has attempted to crash.

“She has also turned up to photo shoots unannounced and they had to tell her to leave,” continued the informant.

If that isn’t bad enough, her sons Brody Jenner, 34, and Brandon Jenner, 36, are being put in the middle of the madness.

“She’s trying to use Brody and Brandon to get to them,” said the source.

Caitlyn’s also feeling an icy cold shoulder from her daughters with Kris — Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 20 — which is splitting up the family even farther apart.

“Kendall is pissed because Kylie has recently blocked Caitlyn from her phone,” added the source. “Kendall doesn’t think it’s the right thing to do. So now she isn’t talking to anyone.”

And Caitlyn has only heard crickets since leaving messages, sending flowers and gifts to Kylie after learning she and her 25-year-old boy toy Travis Scott were expecting a child together.

Once her staunch defender, Kim even branded Caitlyn as a “liar” and “not a good person” after the athlete questioned her late father Robert Kardashian‘s intentions in defending friend O.J. Simpson during his 1995 murder trial.

But she’s attempted to get back in with Kim, even if it meant planning a run-in during what should be a private plastic surgery session.

“Caitlyn knew what day and time Kim was going for injections so she showed up at same time for an appointment at the doctor’s office,” the source revealed.

“The receptionist told Kim so she wouldn’t run into her,” said the snitch. “Everyone is blocking Caitlyn.”

