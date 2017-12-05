Meghan Markle’s Royally Reclusive Father Caught On Camera In Mexico!

Meghan Markle has stolen the spotlight as she prepares to become English royalty, but her mysterious father is keeping a low profile as a recluse hiding out in Mexico!

On Dec. 3, RadarOnline.com caught Thomas Markle at a gas station in Rosarito, where the retired lighting director was picking up three packs of cigarettes.

Thomas, 73, is staying mum on his 36-year-old daughter’s upcoming nuptials with Prince Harry.

“No comment, kids, thank you,” he told Radar when asked about details of the most-anticipated wedding in years.

As Radar reported, Prince Harry stuck to tradition and asked Thomas — and Meghan’s mom, Doria Radlan — for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

Though Meghan once admitted that she and her dad “aren’t on the best of terms,” they’ve seemingly since patched up their relationship and he will be walking her down the aisle when she and Harry, 33, tie the knot.

However, a few of Meghan’s other relatives may not be so welcome at the royal wedding!

The former Suits actress’ nephew, 26-year-old Domino’s Pizza owner Thomas Dooley, told Radar he and his aunt, who used to babysit him, lost contact with her after she fell out with his dad, her half-brother, Tom Markle, years ago.

