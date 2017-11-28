Meghan Markle To Be Baptized Before Royal Wedding To Harry

Meghan Markle will get baptized and confirmed before her royal wedding to Prince Harry!

“The British Royal Family will pay for #Harry and #Meghan’s wedding. Meghan will be getting baptised and confirmed before her wedding. Meghan will spend the next few months travelling around UK and getting to know its people – starting in Nottingham on Friday,” wrote Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English on Twitter.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the duo – who announced their engagement this Monday after 16 months of dating – will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018.

The royal family has voiced their delight over the upcoming nuptials, as have the actress’ parents and loved ones.

