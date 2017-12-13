‘DWTS’ Pro Kym Johnson Pregnant With Twins!

Double the joy!

Pregnant Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec are expecting twins they happily announced!

“We waited so long that we decided to double up!” the proud parents-to-be said.

Dancing With the Stars pro Johnson, 41, and her Shark Tank hubby revealed the good news on December 12, 2017. “We are very grateful for the blessing of twins,” they told People magazine.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Johnson was spotted showing off a growing baby bump this past weekend while accompanying her millionaire husband to a spa in Beverly Hills. The two tied the knot in 2016 after just one year of dating!

She posted a sonogram pic to her Instagram account the previous day, showing the tiny fetus waving a hand. “It’s a thumbs up!” she cheerfully wrote.

"It's a thumbs up" 👍🏻🤰💕 A post shared by Kym Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678) on Dec 11, 2017 at 10:54am PST

While Herjavec already had three kids from his previous marriage to Diane Plese, this would have been his first child with pro dancer Johnson.

Congrats!

