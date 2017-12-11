Kym Johnson Drops Pregnancy Bombshell After Baby Bump Photos Leak

Kym Johnson just revealed she is pregnant with her first child! Robert Hervajec’s new wife shared a sweet photo of her sonogram via Instagram this Monday afternoon. In the snap, her baby seemed to be giving a thumbs up!

“It’s a thumbs up,” Johnson, 41, wrote in the caption, adding an emoji of a pregnant woman and a pink heart.

Could this mean it’s going to be a girl for her and millionaire hubby Hervajec? Although the businessman already has three kids, from his previous marriage to Diane Plese, this will be his first child with pro dancer Johnson.

"It's a thumbs up" 👍🏻🤰💕 A post shared by Kym Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678) on Dec 11, 2017 at 10:54am PST

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Johnson was spotted showing off a growing baby bump this weekend while accompanying her Shark Tank star husband to a spa in Beverly Hills. The two tied the knot in 2016 after just one year of dating!

While Hervajec, 55, has been battling a vile lawsuit with his ex-girlfriend, Danielle Vasinova, it seems that everything’s working out just great for him and his blushing bride.

