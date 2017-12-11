Robert Hervajec’s New Wife Kym: Pregnant Amid Hubby’s Legal Problems?

Kym Johnson – who also goes by Kym Herjavec – was just spotted showing off what seemed to be a growing baby bump! Is Shark Tank star Rob Herjavec about to become a father despite his explosive legal problems? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn more. – who also goes by Kym Herjavec – was just spotted showing off what seemed to be a growing baby bump! Is Shark Tank starabout to become a father despite his explosive legal problems? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Robert Herjavec, 55, may in battling a shocking lawsuit with his ex-girlfriend, but it seems his focus on family is still his main priority. As recent photos suggest, Kym Johnson, 41, may be carrying their baby!

While the Croatian-Canadian businessman already has three children from his previous marriage to Diane Plese, this would be his first child with his new bride.

This Saturday, the Australian professional Ballroom dancer was spotted arriving at a spa in Beverly Hills with her investor hubby. Her belly seemed bloated under her skin-tight lack dress, prompting fans to believe she may be pregnant!

While Herjavec's marriage to Plese was not finalized until 2016, he was spotted making out with his now-wife on May 2015, inside a Palm Springs hotel!

The duo met on the set of Dancing With The Stars, in 2015, and tied the knot one year later!

Shortly after news broke of their relationship , Johnson told Us Weekly, "He's such a great guy. Absolutely, we're still seeing each other. We love spending time together."

As Radar readers know, Hervajec was recently involved in an explosive legal scandal with his ex-girlfriend, Danielle Vasinova. They both filed lawsuits against one another early this November after the woman claimed the Shark Tank star raped her! He then fired back, suing her "for extortion over false assault claims."

A spokesperson for Hervajec's company claimed the businessman called it quits with the 35-year-old actress in 2015 after two years of dating, when she threatened to claim he "gave her herpes and repeatedly sexually assaulted her."