Kim Bashed By Male Beauty Blogger After Casting Only Women To Model Makeup Line

Kim Kardashian is under fire! The KKW makeup mogul was just slammed by a male beauty blogger after she posted an “open call” asking for only women to model her makeup.

“Sister @KimKardashian! There are thousands of boys in cosmetics who love you & I’m sure would be honored to slay a photo shoot for you! This is disappointing,” tweeted beauty influencer James Charles.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Charles, 18, and Kardashian, 37, have been friends for some time now. He’s even been one of her biggest supporters since the release of her gorgeous cosmetics line.

PHOTOS: You’re Fired! Kim Kardashian & Her Sister Want Momager Kris Jenner Out — 7 Reasons Why

“Kim is a legend and personally one of my role models!” he assured his Twitter fans. “I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to meet her 3x and she has always been SOOO nice and supportive, but I think it’s only fair that other aspiring boys in beauty have the same opportunities.”

His comment came after Kardashian tweeted a note from her company which read: “Calling all faces! We are excited to announce an open model casting call in the LA area for several upcoming KKW beauty campaigns.This call is open to all women 18+ (There is no max age limit).”

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian’s 31 Most Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunctions Ever

Charles zoomed in on where it said “all women,” as he voiced his heartbreak over her lack of inclusion.

Social media users quickly rushed to support him, after which he deleted his tweet, claiming he never meant to bash his idol.

Kim Kardashian has yet to comment on the scandal.

Stay with Radar for updates.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.