‘It’s Child Abuse!’ Derick Dillard RIPS Trans Rights AGAIN After ‘Counting On’ Firing

Derick Dillard‘s termination from Counting On because of his comments against transgender star Jazz Jennings isn’t going to silence him. Jill Duggar‘s husband slammed the transgender community again in another heated tirade.

Dillard, 28, shared a video on his Facebook page of transgender singer Laura Jane Grace teaching children about gender identity.

“A friend shared this and called it out for what it is, child abuse,” Dillard wrote. “How unfortunate what children are subjected to in the name of progressive understanding.”

Followers bashed Dillard for his controversial comments, as one wrote, “Child abuse would be not accepting your child for who they are. This is far from child abuse.”

A second wrote, “That is it for me. I will be unfollowing your page and your family now. I have a hard time with the fact that you choose to judge other families and do it in the name of God.”

TLC cut ties with Dillard when he slammed the 17-year-old I Am Jazz star.

“I pity Jazz,” Dillard tweeted. “4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on TV these days.”

Jennings is getting revenge on Dillard, as her show has been renewed for a fourth season. There is no word yet on if Counting On has been picked up for another season.

Meanwhile, Dillard’s wife Jill has been rebelling from her strict family. Not only did she get her nose pierced, but she also showed off a henna tattoo.

