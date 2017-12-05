Jim Bob’s Nightmare: Jill Duggar Shows Off New Tattoo After Nose Ring Scandal

The new Duggar rebel! One week after she sported tight jeans and a nose piercing
, Jill Duggar Dillard
shocked fans by showing off a large floral tattoo on her hand. What will her extremely strict parents Jim Bob
and Michelle
think? See the new photos in RadarOnline.com’s gallery.
On December 5, the mother of two, 26, displayed her new markings in a photo with her son Sam, 4 months. Though she commented about giving her baby a bath, fans could only comment on her tat.
“Love the ink,” one fan wrote. Though the tattoo appears to be temporary henna, her Christian parents are likely very displeased.
“Isn't that a little wild for a so-called ‘simple modest girl?’” one fan asked on another shocking photo of her body jewelry.
Dillard’s husband Derick
has also been rebelling against the family — and their money-making reality TV show. Last month, TLC cut ties
with the outspoken star for trashing fellow network star Jazz Jennings
, who is a proud trans teen.
What do you think of Jill's rebellious new look? Sound off in the comments.