Fired ‘RHOC’ Star Peggy Sulahian’s Husband Diko Gives Her A Ferrari

Fired The Real Housewives of Orange County star Peggy Sulahian‘s husband Diko gave her some shiny hot wheels just in time for Christmas.

According to a website, however, the ritzy pink Ferrari gift was actually to mark Peggy being one year free of cancer. She underwent a double mastectomy last year so that cancer wouldn’t spread to her right breast and her loving husband celebrated the day.

But the pricey new car will also make the holidays happier for Peggy. As Radar reported, Peggy was recently axed from RHOC after clashing with co-stars, a source said.

Producers decided they had to cull the herd on the long-running Bravo reality show.

Plus, sources said the other cast members ganged up to get rid of Peggy. “None of the ladies wanted to work with her anymore,” a network insider told Radar.

The cast reportedly grew fed up with the stubborn star after she picked fights and bashed Meghan Edmonds’ parenting during a girls’ trip to Iceland on RHOC. Peggy eventually left the country early without letting anyone else know. Later, Peggy threatened to quit the reality show but she got her walking papers instead, Radar learned.

But is it a case of, who needs RHOC? Now Peggy has plenty of time to flaunt her wealthy lifestyle in her awesome new pink Ferrari!

