Dennis Leary Refused Interview With ‘Creepy’ Matt Lauer Because of ‘Weird Vibe’

Dennis Leary has revealed he did not like disgraced Today host Matt Lauer from the ‘get go’.

Appearing on The Talk, Leary, 60, revealed that he wasn’t shocked about the sexual misconduct scandal that cost Lauer his job.

Leary said he ‘thought [Lauer] was a creepy, douchey guy from the get-go,’ and even made arrangements to avoid having on camera interviews with the 59-year-old former Today show host.

He said: “You know, you get a vibe – and I just got a weird, weaselly vibe from the guy.

“I said to my publicist, ‘I don’t want to be interviewed by him any longer, I want to be interviewed by the girls’.

“Go back and look at the videotape: I stopped being interviewed by him on the Today show about 10 years ago because he was so creepy.”

Lauer’s career and reputation are in tatters after his firing by NBC with several women claim he was sexually inappropriate with them.

It has been reported that his wife of 20 years, Annette Roque, 50, will file for a divorce from the father of their three children following the scandal.

