It’s Over! Caitlyn Jenner Settles Fatal Malibu Car Crash Lawsuit

Caitlyn Jenner has settled the final lawsuit stemming from her horror car crash in Malibu back in 2015 that left one woman dead.

The Blast website reports Jenner’s attorneys filed documents earlier this week giving notice of a settlement between Jenner and Peter Wolf-Millesi.

PHOTOS: Caitlyn Jenner Gets Revenge On Rob Kardashian For Not Letting Her Near His Baby

Wolf-Millesi was driving a Hummer on the Pacific Coast Highway on February 7, 2015 when he struck the Lexus that was pushed into oncoming traffic after being rear-ended by Jenner.

Tragically, the driver of the Lexus, Kim Howe, 69, died at the scene of the accident.

Travelling in the Hummer with Wolf-Millesi were his wife, two children, and a 73-year-old woman.

PHOTOS: Girl Gone Wild! Caitlyn Jenner CAUGHT In Bizarre Gas Station Meltdown

Jenner, 68, has previously settled lawsuits with the stepchildren of the driver of the Lexus and a woman who was driving a Prius that Jenner also ran into during the fatal chain-reaction.

The crash was investigated, and Jenner was ultimately not charged because prosecutors did not feel they had enough evidence to prove that she did anything criminal during the collision.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.